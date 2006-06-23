J.S.T. and SPOERLE sign distribution agreement

SPOERLE and J.S.T have announced the signing of a franchise agreement.

As a result, from 1st July 2006, this division of Arrow Central Europe will supply the complete product range of this Japanese connector manufacturer. The contract applies to all sales regions covered by the distributor and encompasses around 10,000 items from virtually all areas of connector technology. This distribution deal allows SPOERLE to expand its range of high quality interconnect brands while giving J.S.T widened access to the significant Central and Eastern European market.



„J.S.T. enhances our current portfolio in both range and depth,“ comments Dr.Rainer Noll, marketing director PEMCO (passive, electromechanical and connectors) at SPOERLE. J.S.T is one of the largest manufacturers of electromechanical components in the world which also includes specialised connector products in its range. „This wide choice available is ideally suited to our customer base, which largely consists of subcontractors from the automotive, telecommunications, industrial, engineering and systems houses, all of which use electromechanical components in the manufacturing process,” he adds.



"With a multitude of manufacturing and development sites in Asia, Europe and the USA, plus sales offices on all continents, we guarantee our partners around the world maximum quality and support,” says Reiner Friedrichs, sales manager for J.S.T Deutschland. „We provide a wide range of connectors and cables for almost all areas of industry. For example, our products are used in industrial electronics, telecommunications, entertainment electronics, measurement and medical technology as well as in the camera and computer sectors. In addition we have the J.S.T Automotive Group which is dedicated to the production and sales of customer-specific connectors for the market with the promising potential – the automotive market and its subcontractors.”



Both sides of this recently signed distribution agreement promise great synergy which will greatly benefit the customer.