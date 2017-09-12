© ÅF

ÅF wins framework agreement with Vattenfall wind power

Swedish engineering and consulting company, ÅF, has signed two new framework agreements with Vattenfall Europe Windkraft GmbH covering electric power project management and planning.

Vattenfall has ambitious expansion plans within wind power. New wind farms are planned in Sweden, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands.



“We have previously had great success in delivering solutions and services to Vattenfall’s wind power projects in Sweden. With these new framework agreements, we can now work with all of Vattenfall’s major wind power projects in northern Europe,” said Thomas Nilsson, account manager for Vattenfall at ÅF in a press release.



The first framework agreement concerns engineering and consulting services in electrical project management, the other in electrical/project engineering and infrastructure specialists.



Both agreements cover 2017-2021 with options for extensions of 1+1 year.