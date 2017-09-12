© Viscom

ACE electronics invests in high-quality 3D inspection

After an intensive test period, ACE electronics N.V., located in Diest, Belgium, has selected the Viscom S3088 ultra 3D AOI system.

"The selection of an AOI system is not easy and the demos that we received from different manufacturers were relatively similar," says Johan Lieten, Sales & Logistics Manager at ACE electronics. "But when we looked into the specifications and the software, especially of the S3088 ultra machine in more detail, we started to see the differences more clearly. Also, the results of the more in-depth tests were very impressive.”



The S3088 ultra selected by ACE electronics, with its orthogonal camera, eight angled view cameras and a digital 3D fringe projector, guarantees unprecedented accuracy. The vVision software platform allows the user to easily program, fine-tune and operate the inspection system, regardless of whether they are producing small or large production batches.



Mr. Lieten added: "Our customer portfolio is very wide and we produce a combination of mid-volume batches for all types of end-users and markets. This makes fast programming and the detection of all defects very crucial for us.”



The recommendation for the S3088 ultra came from Viscom's representative for Benelux, SMD-TEC in Aarschot, Belgium. In close cooperation with Viscom headquarters, SMD-TEC provides its customers local support for installation, training and service. Tom Van Tongelen, CEO at SMD-TEC, concludes: "With this system, ACE electronics will without any doubt have the ability to offer the highest available quality."