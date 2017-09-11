© Electrolube Electronics Production | September 11, 2017
Electrolube: ‘our global subsidiaries are literally booming’
Manufacturer of specialist electro-chemicals, Electrolube, saw a 29% increase in turnover in the first six months of 2017 when compared with the previous year.
The increased levels of profitability and strong market performance are not attributable to any single product group, the company says in a press release, but rather more a combination of new product launches and increased sales across the product sectors.
A powerful global performance has been delivered across all territories and Electrolube’s Chinese operation has delivered exceptional results. The companies’ increased investment for the new manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India has also produced significant benefits.
“One of the best and most encouraging aspects of this years’ results so far, is that this is not localised – all of our global subsidiaries are literally booming. China has seen some staggering increases and healthy growth has been achieved in Europe, India and the USA. Looking ahead to the rest of this year, we will continue to invest in our business to support our ambitious plans for growth and gear the company even more intensively towards emerging technologies, product expansion and new business development,” said Ron Jakeman, Group Managing Director of Electrolube in the press release.
A key driver for the company’s results is that it has made a significant investment in R&D to leverage production of next generation products. A process that is already demonstrating successful results with the launch of the market's first two-part Conformal Coating system, the 2K series, which combines the performance of a resin with the application of a coating. The technical support team has also been strengthened with additional resources to meet expansion needs and to extend support to customers worldwide. Strategically, Electrolube has made key senior appointments to head up expert teams across product divisions, further developing Electrolube’s position as a key global supplier to the market.
