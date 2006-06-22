RoHS to stop certain Apple products in EU

The RoHS-directive which will come into force on July 1 will stop Apple to sell some of their products in Europe.

The products that are affecting by the RoHS-directive are iSight och eMac. These products have not been updated for a long time. The products can not be ordered from Apple after June 23. However the retailers will have them in stock until they are sold out.



All present iPod-models are RoHS-compliant.