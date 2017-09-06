© US Navy

BAE Systems gets development contract from U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a 22-month, USD 76 million contract to help develop vital communications and electronics.

The company will support the rapid design, development, fabrication, customisation, and life-cycle maintenance of new and existing communication and electronic platforms for the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). BAE Systems will also support the testing, evaluation, installation, integration, and certification of mission equipment and systems for NAWCAD’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. This equipment is designed and developed by NAWCAD and allows customers to communicate securely. It is widely used by the Navy, as well as the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Joint Special Operations Forces, and other U.S. Department of Defense and federal government agencies.



The work will be performed at customer and company facilities in St. Inigoes, Maryland; Chesapeake, Virginia; and Fayetteville, North Carolina.