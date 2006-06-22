Hengstler names Trident as distributor

Hengstler GMBH, a manufacturer of printer and cutter products, has selected Trident as an approved distributor. This agreement allows Trident to maintain their serious commitment to supplying the most innovative and reliable printer products in the UK.

With a business dating back to 1846, Hengstler have a solid reputation of manufacturing original high quality products by applying their formidable strengths in electromechanical, mechanical engineering and electronics.



The C-56 has printing speeds of up to 220mm/second and a patented tear bar which protects it from vandalism, the C-56 is targeted towards harsh outdoor printing applications such as petrol stations, buses and outdoor kiosk receipting.



The C-56 features a wide operating temperature range from -30ºC to 70ºC with extensive testing carried out in Alaska and Arizona. Mounting, integration and maintenance is made simple with an integral chute that protrudes from the front panel and easy paper loading through its specially designed paper tray.