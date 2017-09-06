© vladek dreamstime.com

RoodMicrotec wins two new orders

RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of advanced microchips, has won two new orders in the field of optoelectronics worth more than EUR 250'000.

They involve, in particular, reliability investigations and qualitative improvements to optoelectronic components, such as vertical‐cavity surface‐emitting laser diodes (VCSEL).



The first order, worth over EUR 150'000, involves RoodMicrotec performing a reliability study for a client in the telecommunication sector to verify the reliability of single diodes from different batches of wafers using a variety of reliability tests and lasting up to 5'000 hours.



In the case of the second order, with a value of more than EUR 100'000, RoodMicrotec’s task is to improve the quality of VCSEL strips for a client in the automotive industry. The second order results from consulting services of the new created “Reliability Competence Center“(RCC) under the direction of Klaus Dittmann. Experts from all of RoodMicrotec’s business units, who have been demonstrating their skills in various sectors of industry for many years, are consulted as needs and requirements demand. Highly challenging automotive projects, such as transferring consumer products to automotive applications can be performed and innovative solutions devised in interdisciplinary teams.



Reinhard Pusch, COO of RoodMicrotec: “The fact that we have won both of these valuable orders shows that we stand out from the crowd and gain the clients’ trust with our expertise in reliability testing, quality improvements, and with our expertise consulting services.“