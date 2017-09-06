© Leoni Electronics Production | September 06, 2017
Leoni expands cable manufacturing facility at Pune
German cable manufacturer Leoni announces that it has enhanced its location in Chakan/Pune, India. The company inaugurated an electron beam accelerator, which allows the company to provide high performance cables to customers from various industries such as railway or solar.
“I am confident, that this major investment will contribute to the growth of our business in India. Thanks to the new technology, we are able to provide superior solutions for the country’s rising needs with regard to the initiative ‘Make in India’”, states Bruno Fankhauser, member of Leoni AG's Board of Directors with responsibility for the Wire & Cable Solutions Division.
India is an important country for the realisation of the Company’s globalisation strategy. The expansion at Pune aims to strengthen its position in the country and enable it to support India’s economic development as well as generate employment opportunities in the Pune region.
Leoni has invested more than EUR 10 million into the expansion of its Pune location. Now, the combined production area has increased to more than 20'000 square meters and a capacity to manufacture 80'000 kilometers per year of electron beam cross linked cables, which ensure a higher degree of safety, superior performance and greater efficiency. In the e-beam process, Leoni treats its cables with extremely accelerated electrons, thus crosslinking their chemical structure. As a consequence, the cables obtain the properties of comparatively more expensive, usually more difficult to process high performance products. The e-beam process makes cables, for example, more dimensionally stable when subjected to heat, more resistant to chemicals, solvents and temperature fluctuation as well as harder and more resistant to abrasion.
Pushpendra Singh, Managing Director of Leoni Cable Solutions India Pvt. Ltd comments: “This is the next phase of our evolution in India. We began to develop this market in 2010 with an engineering office and a manufacturing facility for automotive wiring systems. Since the opening of the Pune cable plant in 2013, we also have a strong foundation in the country with regard to special cables for dynamic industries like Railway, Solar, Oil & Gas etc. Leoni’s new commitment will help us to further innovate and create beneficial solutions for India’s economy. The Pune facility will drive synergies and economies of scale both for our domestic operations as well as exports.”
