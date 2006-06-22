SCANFLEX teams up with SPEA Flying Prober

GÖPEL electronic, a vendor of IEEE-Std. 1149.x compliant JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions, and SPEA have developed a Boundary Scan option for the Flying Probe Tester (FPT) 4040 within the scope of an OEM agreement.

The solution is based upon the integration of the CASCON GALAXY® software and new SCANFLEX® hardware into the flexible Flying Probe test system, involving the FPT probes to extended the Boundary Scan tests.



“Combining the capabilities of SPEA Flying Prober with GÖPEL electronic JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions benefits customers by offering significantly higher test throughput due to optimised use of tester resources, applying the most efficient test technology for specific board structures”, says Bettina Richter, Marketing and International Sales Manager for GÖPEL electronic. “The possibility to reuse existing Boundary Scan applications for testing and programming Flash components or PLD, makes this solution very attractive due to a short Return-on-Investment in particular for Contract Manufacturers.”



“One of the main advantages of the integration between the SPEA 4040 flying probe test system and GÖPEL electronic SCANFLEX Boundary Scan is related to the improvement in test coverage, specifically in digital complex boards where most of the devices are complex PLDs, ASIC or similar components”, says Flavio Tronzano, Test Specialist for SPEA. “This is possible because during Boundary Scan test execution the 4040's probes are used to contact nets, not directly connected to the Boundary Scan chain (non-boundary scan pins). The probes simulate the presence of Boundary Scan devices (holding the pins in a logic state) thereby increasing the test coverage and diagnostic”.