Nexeon MedSystems acquires Belgian manufacturer

Nexeon MedSystems has – via its subsidiary Nexeon Medsystems Belgium, SPRL (NMB) – acquired Medi-Line, a Belgium-based medical device manufacturer.

Medi-Line has expertise in active and non-active implants, and the company has been profitable throughout its corporate history.



“We have focused our careers on building a company with a reputation for consistent and high quality delivery, a community-based team of talented employees, and well-executed long-term international contracts,” said Medi-Line founder and current owner Henri DeCloux. “We’ve been working with Nexeon and other neurostimulation companies on various components of their devices for a number of years now."



Medi-Line currently serves 34 medical device customers in 16 countries. The Belgian manufacturer owns facilities which features two validated clean rooms (one assembly cleanroom Class ISO 7 or C and one extrusion/injection molding cleanroom Class ISO 8 or D) and 600 square-meters of production space.



“Upon closing, we have no intentions of changing the business,” said Nexeon Chairman and CEO Will Rosellini. “But rather, our focus will be on utilizing Mediline's expertise to expedite our neurostimulation product launches. This is the fourth investment we have made in Belgium, and we have full intentions to continue to operate and grow in Belgium in what is considered a hotbed of innovation in neurostimulation.”