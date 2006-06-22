Panasonic to double Czech TV set production

Panasonic AVC Networks Czech plans to double the production of TV sets in 2006. The company plan to produce 2.2 million TV sets in from April 2006 to March 2007.

PDP TV sets will make up more than half of the number, and the rest will be LCD screens.



From April 2005 – March 2006 the company produced almost 0.5 million plasma TV sets and 400,000 LCD. Old TV-tube sets ended production in March 2006. The company has hired 1,200 staff since the beginning of the year. It has 4,500 employees at present.