More details on Flextronics' Czech takeover

On August 1, Flextronics will take over Danish toy-maker Lego Group's plant in Kladno, Bohemia in Czech Republic.

The plant will continue to produce toys for the Lego System line. Employment and production will be preserved. The Kladno plant is gradually taking over the production of Lego System from Lego's unit in Switzerland and from its plant in Denmark. After a full takeover of the production, the Kladno plant will be the only European facility producing the Lego System line. The Kladno plant produced the Duplo line until recently, but the Lego Group has moved this production to Hungary.



Lego Production emerged in Prague in 1999 as a subsidiary of Denmark's Lego A/S. It employs almost 600 staff at present.