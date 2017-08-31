© HELLA

Hella doubles production capacity in Shanghai

Lighting and electronics specialist Hella is expanding its production capacities in China and further developing its electronics plant in Shanghai. A new building will be added to the existing site, with building work starting in September 2017.

The start of series production is planned for mid-2018. This will be followed by a fundamental restructuring of the existing plant. The Shanghai site will therefore be gradually expanded to become the largest electronics plant in the global Hella network.



"China is and remains one of our key automotive markets", said Hella CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. "With the expansion of our site in Shanghai, our primary aim is to fulfil existing customer orders and serve the Chinese market's growing demand for innovative electronics solutions."



Upon completion of the construction project, the site's production area will cover around 22,000 square meters. The production volume will initially total more than 40 million electronics components per annum, with this figure due to be doubled within the next five years. The plant is intended primarily to produce all product groups of Hella's electronics business for the local Chinese market, including components for efficient energy management and driver assistance systems.



In April of this year, Hella announced the construction of two new plants. A production facility for state-of-the-art lighting systems for the Beijing HellaA BHAP Automotive Lighting joint venture will also be built close to Tianjin in China. In the Kaunas region in Lithuania, Hella is also building a new electronics plant which is scheduled to be opened in mid-2018.