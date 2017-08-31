© zvei

PCB industry registered growth in June

PCB manufacturers operating within the D/A/CH region reported June 2017 turnover on par with the average for the first six months of 2017.

Turnover stood 4.3 percent higher than comparable data for June 2016, despite having three working days less, according to industry association ZVEI-Fachverband PCB and Electronic Systems. Turnover for the first half 2017 ended with an increase of 8.1 percent compared to the same period of 2016.



Order intake in June 2017 was 2.8 percent lower on a year-on-year basis. However, due to the unusually high order intake in May 2017, the first half 2017 reported a 16.1 percent increase over the comparable period in 2016.



The book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.97 in June. The first half of 2017 ended with a value of 1.09.



The number of employees increased with 7.7 percent when compared to June 2016.