Cleaning Equipment Sale Boosted by RoHS

Lead-free manufacturing has caused process changes in the SMT line that have placed more emphasis on cleaning, according to a new analysis from Frost & Sullivan.

According to Frost & Sullivan the worldwide SMT cleaning equipment market generated revenues of $34.3 million in 2005 and is likely to reach $55 million in 2012. With more residue left on the assembly during lead- free manufacturing, industries that did not historically clean are likely to do so between 2006 and 2010.



SMT suppliers will need to be aggressive in addressing customers' needs in 2006, because this is a critical year for the SMT cleaning equipment market. Apart from electronics manufacturing, the medical device, aerospace and defence industries are likely to increase their demand for SMT cleaning equipment.