Silica Northern Europe Wins Micron Award

Semiconductor distribution specialist SILICA, an Avnet company, won Micron Europe Ltd.'s distribution award for excellent support, sales performance and pro-active market approach throughout 2005.

'SILICA's commitment to create new opportunities and develop new markets for Micron is impressive,' said Brian Purdom, Distribution Account Manager for Micron Northern Europe. 'Their UK sales and engineering teams are highly skilled and understand customer needs and the environment they compete in. This is key support for Micron when it comes to discovering new business,' Purdom continued.Gerard Braybrooke, Regional Vice President Northern Europe, adds: 'We're pleased to receive this award and eager to continue working at this level of excellence both for Micron and our customers. Our success has been due to the way we interact with the customer, every project has very individual demands and our team has shown how seriously we take our obligation to customer orientation and individual support.'SILICA, number one distributor for Micron in Northern Europe, markets the entire product range and supports customers with innovative technologies on a European base.Micron is one of the world's largest manufacturers of memory, storage and imaging semiconductor products -- from DRAM to NAND flash memory to CMOS image sensors. Micron's semiconductor products are designed to add differentiated value to the mobile, computing, server, automotive, networking, security, industrial, consumer and medical applications its customers develop. The companies have worked together since 2001.