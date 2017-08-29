© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | August 29, 2017
Pursuit of wider colour gamut drives up production costs of LCMs
The fierce competition in the TV market has driven brand vendors to continually improve the image colors and qualities of their respective product models.
In recent years, South Korean panel makers Samsung Display (SDC) and LG Display (LGD), along with their Taiwanese counterparts, have developed various technologies to enhance features such as wide color gamut (WCG) for their products. Because of their ongoing efforts, WitsView, a division of TrendForce, expects the production costs of liquid crystal display modules (LCMs) for TVs will go up. Depending on the solution type for achieving WCG, the cost increase could range from 3% to 10%.
WitsView points out that resolution, contrast and color saturation are the three interlocking elements that make up a high-quality display. Regarding the progress towards higher resolutions, the penetration of the 8K models in the TV market has been slow because SOCs specifically for 8K LCD panels are still mainly under the development phase. Also, the lack of content hinders the widespread adoption of 8K TV sets. Therefore, 4K will remain the mainstream resolution specification in the TV market during these two to three years.
As for image contrast, HDR is now a common feature in the high-end TV market due to the maturation of the specification standards for this capability. Different hard- and software solutions as well as design innovations have allowed displays to achieve higher brightness and contrast.
From the perspective of enhancing color saturation, each panel maker has its own solution. To achieve vivid colors, Taiwanese panel makers have modified the green color resist in the color filter layer and use LEDs packaged with KSF phosphors in the backlight unit.
South Korea’s LGD, on the other hand, has introduced the Nano Cell technology that is specifically for LCD TVs featuring WCG. Nano Cell at its current form is to include a light absorbing material into the adhesive that is layered between the front polarizer and the glass panel. This can help filter out surplus light wavelengths, ensuring purity of each color shown on the display and resulting in a more complete gamut.
As for SDC, the heavily promoted Samsung QLED TVs have nanometer-size Quantum Dots that cover the optical film of the backlight unit (this film is also known as Quantum Dot Enhancement Film or QDEF). Quantum Dots will interact with the light as to bring about better colors via quantum effects.
WitsView’s analysis on the aforementioned technological breakthroughs vary greatly in production cost, and this is reflected in panel quotes. Taking a 55-inch 4K TV set as an example, the LCM for such a device generally uses direct backlight, and its production cost is around US$260. If this LCM incorporates Taiwanese panel makers’ solution for achieving WCG, its production cost will go up by about 2~3%. Using LGD’s Nano Cell will increase the LCM’s cost by about 6~7%. Samsung’s QDEF is the most costly solution as its inclusion will raise the LCM’s cost by as much as 10%.
The cost differences among technologies for attaining better colors will also reflect on the prices of the whole TV sets. Thus, Samsung’s QLED TVs will likely have the highest pricing, followed by TVs using LGD’s Nano Cell. TV sets that adopt solutions from Taiwanese panel makers will instead have the lowest pricing compared with counterparts based on South Koreans’ technologies.
-----
More information can be found at Trendforce.
WitsView points out that resolution, contrast and color saturation are the three interlocking elements that make up a high-quality display. Regarding the progress towards higher resolutions, the penetration of the 8K models in the TV market has been slow because SOCs specifically for 8K LCD panels are still mainly under the development phase. Also, the lack of content hinders the widespread adoption of 8K TV sets. Therefore, 4K will remain the mainstream resolution specification in the TV market during these two to three years.
As for image contrast, HDR is now a common feature in the high-end TV market due to the maturation of the specification standards for this capability. Different hard- and software solutions as well as design innovations have allowed displays to achieve higher brightness and contrast.
From the perspective of enhancing color saturation, each panel maker has its own solution. To achieve vivid colors, Taiwanese panel makers have modified the green color resist in the color filter layer and use LEDs packaged with KSF phosphors in the backlight unit.
South Korea’s LGD, on the other hand, has introduced the Nano Cell technology that is specifically for LCD TVs featuring WCG. Nano Cell at its current form is to include a light absorbing material into the adhesive that is layered between the front polarizer and the glass panel. This can help filter out surplus light wavelengths, ensuring purity of each color shown on the display and resulting in a more complete gamut.
As for SDC, the heavily promoted Samsung QLED TVs have nanometer-size Quantum Dots that cover the optical film of the backlight unit (this film is also known as Quantum Dot Enhancement Film or QDEF). Quantum Dots will interact with the light as to bring about better colors via quantum effects.
WitsView’s analysis on the aforementioned technological breakthroughs vary greatly in production cost, and this is reflected in panel quotes. Taking a 55-inch 4K TV set as an example, the LCM for such a device generally uses direct backlight, and its production cost is around US$260. If this LCM incorporates Taiwanese panel makers’ solution for achieving WCG, its production cost will go up by about 2~3%. Using LGD’s Nano Cell will increase the LCM’s cost by about 6~7%. Samsung’s QDEF is the most costly solution as its inclusion will raise the LCM’s cost by as much as 10%.
The cost differences among technologies for attaining better colors will also reflect on the prices of the whole TV sets. Thus, Samsung’s QLED TVs will likely have the highest pricing, followed by TVs using LGD’s Nano Cell. TV sets that adopt solutions from Taiwanese panel makers will instead have the lowest pricing compared with counterparts based on South Koreans’ technologies.
-----
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments