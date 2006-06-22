Global Village Event a Great<br>Success for Arrow Finland

Arrow Finland attracted hundreds of customers to its first 'Global Village' event at the Kaapelitehdas in Helsinki, where they were able to meet with 45 electronics manufacturers, seven design houses and four sub-contractors.

Also present were representatives from Tampere University of Technology. Feedback indicates that 95% of customers who attended would recommend the event to their colleagues.



The manufacturers formed a representative sample of Arrow's full list of suppliers, with all product areas represented. As well as being able to visit a broad range of leading manufacturers, customers had the opportunity to attend three technical seminars and a roundtable discussion.

In the evening, entertainment was provided in the form of a cabaret, live band and dancing. The one-day event involved six months of intensive planning.



Veikko Sohlman, technical sales manager for Arrow Finland and the Global Village project leader, commented: “The event entailed a lot of hard work, especially as it was the first of its kind, but it was really worth it. The feedback from customers has been fantastic, with 95% saying they would recommend the event to colleagues. The suppliers, design houses and sub-contractors were equally enthusiastic.



“All in all, the Global Village was an excellent networking opportunity and a great chance to catch up on the latest technologies. We will definitely be organising a second Global Village, once we have had time to recover from the first!”

