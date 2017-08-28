© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | August 28, 2017
TDDI approaches maturation
The share of In-Cell solutions in the global smartphone market is estimated to reach 31.9 percent by the end of 2017, according to the latest research on touch display solutions by WitsView, a division of TrendForce.
This latest share figure for In-Cell solutions, which is an upward revision from the earlier projection of 29.6 percent, is mainly attributed to the near maturation of IC products for TDDI (Touch with Display Driver Integration) as well as their rapid adoption in the panel industry.
“Technologically, In-Cell solutions have advanced significantly over the past two to three years,” said Boyce Fan, research director of WitsView, a division of TrendForce. “Pure In-Cell solutions, including those that integrated with TDDI chips, are now starting to displace Hybrid In-Cell solutions as the market mainstream. Some of the well-known leading suppliers of TDDI chips are Synaptics based in the U.S. and Taiwan’s FocalTech.
Fan pointed out that the In-Cell technology in the past few years used to be specifically for high-end smartphones, such as models carrying displays of FHD resolution. Furthermore, Synaptics for a time was the main TDDI suppliers as the In-Cell technology remained positioned in the high-end market. FocalTech, on the other hand, has helped to accelerate the development of TDDI chips for HD smartphone displays since it entered the market. Subsequently, the number of TDDI solution for HD smartphone displays together with the number of smartphone models using such solutions have grown substantially. Currently, Synaptics and FocalTech dominate the FHD and HD market segments, respectively. WitsView estimates that the share of In-Cell solutions integrated with TDDI chips in the smartphone market will grow from about 6 percent in 2016 to about 14 percent in 2017.
“Previously, quotes for In-Cell touch solutions were high and could not be brought down because the average sales price of IC components for TDDI was also very high,” said Fan. “However, panel makers and IC design houses have made tremendous progress in finding ways to optimize cost structures for their products, including the elimination of the photomask in the panel design and the implementation of interlace circuitry.”
Fan added that steeper drops in prices of TDDI chips are also caused by more IC suppliers entering the market (e.g. Novatek and Himax). With prices of TDDI chips becoming less of an issue, WitsView forecasts that in 2018, the share of In-Cell touch solutions in the global smartphone market will expand rapidly to 37.6 percent. Moreover, the share of In-Cell plus TDDI solutions in the global smartphone market will reach around 22 percent in 2018.
“Technologically, In-Cell solutions have advanced significantly over the past two to three years,” said Boyce Fan, research director of WitsView, a division of TrendForce. “Pure In-Cell solutions, including those that integrated with TDDI chips, are now starting to displace Hybrid In-Cell solutions as the market mainstream. Some of the well-known leading suppliers of TDDI chips are Synaptics based in the U.S. and Taiwan’s FocalTech.
Fan pointed out that the In-Cell technology in the past few years used to be specifically for high-end smartphones, such as models carrying displays of FHD resolution. Furthermore, Synaptics for a time was the main TDDI suppliers as the In-Cell technology remained positioned in the high-end market. FocalTech, on the other hand, has helped to accelerate the development of TDDI chips for HD smartphone displays since it entered the market. Subsequently, the number of TDDI solution for HD smartphone displays together with the number of smartphone models using such solutions have grown substantially. Currently, Synaptics and FocalTech dominate the FHD and HD market segments, respectively. WitsView estimates that the share of In-Cell solutions integrated with TDDI chips in the smartphone market will grow from about 6 percent in 2016 to about 14 percent in 2017.
“Previously, quotes for In-Cell touch solutions were high and could not be brought down because the average sales price of IC components for TDDI was also very high,” said Fan. “However, panel makers and IC design houses have made tremendous progress in finding ways to optimize cost structures for their products, including the elimination of the photomask in the panel design and the implementation of interlace circuitry.”
Fan added that steeper drops in prices of TDDI chips are also caused by more IC suppliers entering the market (e.g. Novatek and Himax). With prices of TDDI chips becoming less of an issue, WitsView forecasts that in 2018, the share of In-Cell touch solutions in the global smartphone market will expand rapidly to 37.6 percent. Moreover, the share of In-Cell plus TDDI solutions in the global smartphone market will reach around 22 percent in 2018.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments