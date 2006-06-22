Talk between Siemens, Avaya and Nortel

According to different media reports Siemens AG in Germany is in major talks with Nortel and Avaya for the sale of a unit that supplies telecommunications gear.

A close person to the company told Dow Jones Newswire that "Siemens has been in talks with both companies for a while now." Also a close person to Avaya confirmed that the companies are talking to each other. Both of the companies refuse to comment. A representative from Nortel wasn't available to comment.

