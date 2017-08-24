© LG electronics

LG Electronics adds component manufacturing in USA

Representing an LG investment of about USD 25 million, the project - production of advanced electric vehicle (EV) components - is supported by a USD 2.9 million capital grant under the Michigan Business Development Program over the next four years.

"When leading global companies like LG invest in Michigan and create hundreds of good, high-paying jobs here, it speaks volumes about the strong business and mobility climate in the state today," Governor Rick Snyder said. "LG's great technological advancements and our outstanding workforce will help pave the way for the vehicles of the future right here in Michigan."



Ken Chang, LG Electronics USA senior vice president and head of the LG Vehicle Components North American Business Center, said, "LG's initiative to develop and produce world-class EV components in the United States represents a key pillar of our strategy to be the best technology partner to U.S. automakers."



LG's jobs and investment commitment in Michigan coincides with two other major LG projects in the United States. The company will soon begin construction on a production facility for washing machines in Clarksville, Tenn. This USD 250-million factory will create 600 new U.S jobs by 2019. In addition, construction is under way on the new LG North American Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., a USD 300-million project that is expected to increase LG's local employment there from 500 today to more than 1'000 by 2019.