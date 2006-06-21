Electronics Production | June 21, 2006
Jermyn gains 'own brand'<br>responsibility at Abacus
Abacus Group today announced the appointment of Alan Jermyn as General Manager of the Group's 'own brand' product businesses: Dubilier and Eledis. Jermyn brings 25 years experience of passive and electromechanical distribution to the role and will continue to manage Micromark jointly with Richard Vye , Sales Director.
Martin Kent , Chief Executive of Abacus Group, commented, “Alan Jermyn shows outstanding leadership skills as a member of the management team responsible for Micromark, a distinct and successful operation within the Abacus Group. He combines this with an exemplary track record of success in marketing passive and electromechanical components, the core of our own brand portfolio. We believe he has exactly the management skills required to take this operation forward.”
Following the Deltron acquisition, Abacus Group has two distinct 'own-brand' component businesses, which will now be under unified management. Eledis, headquartered in Milan, sources a range of high quality, cost-effective switching solutions from suppliers in Europe and Asia . Dubilier, an established part of the Abacus Group, has built a portfolio that now includes batteries as well as the most popular passive and electromechanical components. Both businesses supply customers directly, through Abacus Group distribution channels and through third party distributors.
Commenting on his new position, Alan Jermyn said, “With Eledis joining the established and well-recognised Dubilier brand, Abacus Group is developing significant scale in its own-brand component resale operation. I am excited to be joining the team charged with taking this business forward at a critical juncture.”
Alan Jermyn joined Abacus Group in 2000 with the acquisition of passives distributor C&CD, where he was Joint Managing Director. On the merger of Micromark with C&CD he was appointed Marketing Director. Jermyn and Vye were appointed to manage Micromark C&CD in 2005.
