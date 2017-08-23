© joegough dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 23, 2017
JA Solar provides an update on Yangzhou facility fire
It was back in July that a fire broke out in the middle of the night at Fab 7 of JA Solar’s cell facility in Yangzhou. The company expect to restore the lost cell capacity by Q1 2018.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, JA Solar is now providing some information. Thankfully there were no injuries in the incident. The company says it maintains insurance coverage for its production equipment and is currently in the process of filing insurance claims related to the incident.
JA Solar estimates a loss in cell production capacity of 500 MW per annum as a result of the accident. With that in mind, the company expects its year-end cell capacity to be 6.5 GW, instead of the previous guidance of 7.0 GW.
The company now expects year-end module capacity to be 7.0 GW, instead of the previous guidance of 6.0 GW. However, year-end wafer capacity guidance remains unchanged at 3.0 GW. In a press release the company says that it expects to restore the lost cell capacity by the first quarter of 2018.
