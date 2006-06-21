Priortech sells Camtek Shares<br>to Israeli Institutional Investors

Camtek Ltd. announced that its major shareholder, Priortech, sold 2,440,000 Camtek ordinary shares to a number of Israeli institutional investors at a price of $6.13 per share, the closing price on Nasdaq on Friday, June 16.

Priortech also granted to the investors options for four years, for an additional 1,220,000 shares at an exercise price of $7.05 per share.



The sale has decreased Priortech's holdings in Camtek to 63% of the issued share capital. On a fully diluted basis, assuming the full exercise of all convertible securities, Priortech's holdings decrease to 47% of the share capital of Camtek.



Ronit Dulberg, CFO of Camtek said, "The sale of Priortech's shares increases the public-float and should improve the liquidity of Camtek's shares. We see the broader public ownership of Camtek's shares as a positive development for all shareholders."



Ms. Dulberg concluded, "The Israeli institutions that purchased shares are all long-term focused investors that see significant future potential in Camtek. Over the last few quarters we have seen very strong growth in our revenues and profitability. We see the purchase of our shares as another vote of confidence in our business and our performance by the capital markets. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome these institutional investors as our shareholders."