© Jenoptik / FLA Electronics Production | August 22, 2017
Jenoptik acquires Five Lakes Automation
Jenoptik has acquired 100 percent of the US process automation company, Five Lakes Automation (FLA). The combination of the two companies enables Jenoptik to tap growth potential within the US market.
All conditions for the transaction have been fulfilled and the acquisition is all set. FLA is a fairly young company, founded in 2013 the company is a full-service turnkey provider of complex automated manufacturing solutions. FLA both plans and designs automated production lines and integrates them in the customer’s environment including all production systems. This includes for example design, system layout, simulation, controls hardware and software design, robotic handling systems as well as transfer devices, a press release reads.
FLA’s Customers include US car manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company is headquartered in Novi, Michigan; close to the new technology campus in Rochester Hills, which is the US location of Jenoptik Automotive.
With the FLA know-how Jenoptik is aiming to develop from a machine supplier to an integrated specialist for metal and plastic processing.
While Jenoptik is specialized in efficient, precise and safe 3D laser processing, FLA contributes comprehensive experience in the handling of devices and the integration of individual production systems into automated process lines, Jenoptik states in the press release.
“The acquisition allows us to win new know-how around automated production and new customers because not only can we offer stand-alone machines now but complete process solutions from a single source,” stated Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG.
“We are glad to have found a strong partner in Jenoptik that does not only complement our process know-how and specialization productwise but which will also allow us to open up new markets and industries,” added President of FLA Keith LaPointe.
LaPointe will merge the competencies of Jenoptik’s laser machine business and the process know-how of his company and will be responsible for the Laser Processing business unit of Jenoptik in North America in future.
Comments