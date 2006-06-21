Orbit One appoints CEO in Russia

Sweden based EMS-provider Orbit One has appointed Mr. Anatoly Vasyukevich as CEO for its new factory in Kaliningrad Russia, that will open within days.

The first phase in his job will be to recruit staff to ensure the production will run smoothly. Anatoly will also market Orbit One's services in the Russian market. There are a lot of potential customers in the area of Kaliningrad. Many of them are in the Automotive, TV and White Goods industry.



The new plant will have a 1000 square meter production hall. 10 employees are currently working to prepare start up.