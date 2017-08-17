© unimicron germany PCB | August 17, 2017
Construction is now underway for Unimicron Germany
Now it's official: Unimicron Germany – formerly Ruwel – has received the building permit for its large-scale investment in the city of Geldern.
After the finalisation of the construction documentation, along with extensive calculations and necessary expertise, the PCB manufacturer, submitted the last documents for the building permit to the city of Geldern in June.
“I am very happy, that the cooperation with all involved authorities has worked really well. So that we could approve this, for all parties important, building project in a short time”, explained Geldern's mayor Sven Kaiser.
Managing Director Gerard van Dierendonck was also very happy about the result. “We have always stated that we want to keep our production site in Geldern and we have already ordered machines and equipment for millions of Euro for our future here. I am very pleased that the authorities are now giving us 'green light' for the reconstruction of our production facility”, he explained.
The reconstruction of the innerlayer plant is on a total floor space of 57’000 cubic meters with an effective area of 7’100 cubic meters. The dimensions of the new production hall are 150 meters in length, 46 meters in width and 8 meters in height.
“I am very happy, that the cooperation with all involved authorities has worked really well. So that we could approve this, for all parties important, building project in a short time”, explained Geldern's mayor Sven Kaiser.
Managing Director Gerard van Dierendonck was also very happy about the result. “We have always stated that we want to keep our production site in Geldern and we have already ordered machines and equipment for millions of Euro for our future here. I am very pleased that the authorities are now giving us 'green light' for the reconstruction of our production facility”, he explained.
The reconstruction of the innerlayer plant is on a total floor space of 57’000 cubic meters with an effective area of 7’100 cubic meters. The dimensions of the new production hall are 150 meters in length, 46 meters in width and 8 meters in height.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments