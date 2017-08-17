© Sony UK TEC Electronics Production | August 17, 2017
Sony UK TEC has grown along with Rapberry Pi
Back in late July, Sony UK Technology Centre celebrated yet another manufacturing milestone. The facility has – after only five years – manufactured 10 million Raspberry Pi’s.
In the last five years, the Welsh manufacturing facility, has seen staff numbers increase by 200 taking its team of local employees to 540, the company states in a press release.
And during the summer the facility celebrated reaching the 10 million Raspberry Pi manufacturing milestone after only five years. To illustrate this achievement; every single person living in my native Sweden would be able to own a Raspberry Pi – and we would still have some spares for emergency hand-outs.
Sony UK TEC has played an instrumental role in the journey of the Raspberry Pi – which is now the third best-selling general purpose computer of all time globally – and the tiny computer has played a big part in the facility’s success over the last fine years.
As most of you know, the Raspberry Pi was originally manufactured in China, but founder Eben Upton moved production to Sony UK TEC in 2012 due to the facilities' capacity and automated processes. BAck when all this happened the facility was first approached to make 10’000 of the low-cost, credit card-sized computers annually. However, that changed quickly with demand quickly soaring and Sony UK TEC went onto produce one million in its first year.
And with the popularity of the computer production rapidly grew with numbers reaching five million in just two years and now, at peak capacity Sony UK TEC can make up to 100’000 Pis per week.
Sony UK TEC Managing Director Steve Dalton OBE said: “The last five years has seen unprecedented growth across our Pencoed facility, something we are understandably incredibly proud of.”
“Our growth has been intrinsically linked to the success of the Raspberry Pi and we are delighted to reach the 10 million manufacturing milestone. This is a significant achievement for everyone involved in its production, especially our devoted Sony Team, the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and distributors Premier Farnell and RS Components,” Steve Dalton continues.
The company were also involved in supporting the Pi Foundation further by introducing Pi manufacturing to its Japan counterparts making the ‘made in Japan’ version of Pi a reality.
Raspberry Pi Foundation founder Eben Upton said that the last five years has been extremely exciting for them – seeing their card-sized computer becoming Britain’s best-selling computer of all time.
“When we initially began manufacturing it here at Sony UK TEC we could never have imagined it would be the soaring success it has become – and for that we are entirely grateful to Sony and our distribution partners.”
And there is a fair bit of local pride in the partnership between Sony UK TEC and the Raspberry Pi Foundation.
“We are particularly delighted that the Pi has set the benchmark for utilizing innovative and progressive manufacturing right here in the UK, as it was always our wish to make the computers in this country,” Eben Upton concludes.
And during the summer the facility celebrated reaching the 10 million Raspberry Pi manufacturing milestone after only five years. To illustrate this achievement; every single person living in my native Sweden would be able to own a Raspberry Pi – and we would still have some spares for emergency hand-outs.
Sony UK TEC has played an instrumental role in the journey of the Raspberry Pi – which is now the third best-selling general purpose computer of all time globally – and the tiny computer has played a big part in the facility’s success over the last fine years.
As most of you know, the Raspberry Pi was originally manufactured in China, but founder Eben Upton moved production to Sony UK TEC in 2012 due to the facilities' capacity and automated processes. BAck when all this happened the facility was first approached to make 10’000 of the low-cost, credit card-sized computers annually. However, that changed quickly with demand quickly soaring and Sony UK TEC went onto produce one million in its first year.
And with the popularity of the computer production rapidly grew with numbers reaching five million in just two years and now, at peak capacity Sony UK TEC can make up to 100’000 Pis per week.
Sony UK TEC Managing Director Steve Dalton OBE said: “The last five years has seen unprecedented growth across our Pencoed facility, something we are understandably incredibly proud of.”
“Our growth has been intrinsically linked to the success of the Raspberry Pi and we are delighted to reach the 10 million manufacturing milestone. This is a significant achievement for everyone involved in its production, especially our devoted Sony Team, the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and distributors Premier Farnell and RS Components,” Steve Dalton continues.
The company were also involved in supporting the Pi Foundation further by introducing Pi manufacturing to its Japan counterparts making the ‘made in Japan’ version of Pi a reality.
Raspberry Pi Foundation founder Eben Upton said that the last five years has been extremely exciting for them – seeing their card-sized computer becoming Britain’s best-selling computer of all time.
“When we initially began manufacturing it here at Sony UK TEC we could never have imagined it would be the soaring success it has become – and for that we are entirely grateful to Sony and our distribution partners.”
And there is a fair bit of local pride in the partnership between Sony UK TEC and the Raspberry Pi Foundation.
“We are particularly delighted that the Pi has set the benchmark for utilizing innovative and progressive manufacturing right here in the UK, as it was always our wish to make the computers in this country,” Eben Upton concludes.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments