HARTING ranks as the world's first<br>IRIS-quality company

The HARTING Technology Group is the first company in the world to earn the IRIS quality certificate to the railway industry's new international quality standard.



The three DQS auditors, Wolfgang Minks, Hans Jahn and Rolf Schwenke, as well as Michael Wix, the UNIFE (Union of the European Railway Industries) observer, issued HARTING KGaA, HARTING Electric GmbH & Co. KG, HARTING Electronics GmbH & Co. KG and HARTING Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG an excellent certificate.



At the audit in April, HARTING exceeded the specified performance degree by a wide margin. UNIFE formulated the quality standard, which combines the widespread general quality requirements of ISO 9001 with additional demands and requirements for the railway industry.



The goal of IRIS certification is to create a uniform, international quality standard for all suppliers to the railway industry, consequently making time-consuming reciprocal evaluations and audits superfluous. The new standard is recognized by all major railway manufacturers and currently places the strictest quality requirements on vendor companies. Railway industry connection solutions from HARTING are currently deployed at leading companies such as Bombardier, Siemens Transportation and Alstom. HARTING has been certified to the ISO 9001 quality standard since 1991.