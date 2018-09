Intel CEO leaves American Manufacturing Council

© intel

Violent clashes in Charlottesville (USA) have had not only political consequences. Brian Krzanich, CEO of one of world’s largest chip makers, resigned from the American Manufacturing Council.

“Earlier today, I tendered my resignation from the American Manufacturing Council. I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing,” Brian Krzanich stated in a blog post on Monday He continues with saying that politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America’s manufacturing base.“I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence.”His resignation appears to be a direct consequence of his sentiments that many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them, rather than concentrating on making progress.“We should honor – not attack – those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does.”Every issue, in Mr Krzanich’s opinion, is now politicized to the point where significant progress is impossible. Promoting American manufacturing should not be a political issue. He ends the blog post with a plea to everyone involved the political system; “set scoring political points aside and focus on what is best for the nation as a whole.”