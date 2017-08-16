© kevin chesson dreamstime.com

OSI System secures Inspection contract

OSI Systems has been awarded a USD 40 million contract from an (unnamed) customer. The contract stipulates the provision of security inspection systems and integration support.

OSI Systems' Security division received a contract from an international customer valued at approximately USD 40 million to implement a countrywide security scanning program that includes high energy cargo and vehicle scanning systems. The company's screening service subsidiary, S2 Global, Inc. ("S2"), will design and construct the inspection sites and command and control center utilising its global integration platform, CertScan. S2 will also train operating personnel and provide a comprehensive maintenance and service support program.



OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We look forward to providing this customer with integrated scanning systems and utilising S2's proven large scale integration capabilities that will be key to successful deployment of a technologically advanced and complex program."