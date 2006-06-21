More Indium engineers receive SMTA certification

Indium has announced that Mario Scalzo and Chris Anglin have earned the Surface Mount Technology Association¹s designation as SMTA Certified Process Engineers, giving Indium Corporation one of the largest SMTA certified staff in the industry.

This certification is the electronics assembly industry¹s most respected sign of process knowledge and expertise.



Scalzo and Anglin join nine other Technical Engineers who now carry the CSMTPE designation of Certified Surface Mount Technology Process Engineer. Other SMTA certified engineers include: Ronald C. Lasky, PhD, PE, Tim Jensen, Dave Sbiroli, Karl Pfluke, Karthik Vijayamadhavan and Eric Bastow, all of the USA, Ivan Castellanos, Mexico, Adrian Low, Singapore, and Sehar Samiappan, Malaysia.



Scalzo is a graduate of St. Anselm College with a bachelor¹s degree in Chemistry and holds a certificate from the American Chemical Society for Professional Education. He has been with Indium Corporation for six years and is a Technical Support Engineer for the Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions.



Anglin has a MS degree in Industrial Engineering from the Watson School of Engineering at Binghamton University and has over ten years experience in Advanced Process Development. He joined Indium Corporation in 2004 and is a Technical Support Engineer for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.



SMTA certification is the only program to recognize and certify the entire SMT assembly process at an engineering level. Participants must have several years of SMT experience in addition to completing educational requirements in a technical discipline.