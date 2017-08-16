© stefan hermans dreamstime.com

Dräxlmaier to start production at new plant in Moldova

Dräxlmaier, the German automotive supplier, is gearing up to start production at its new plant in the Balti free economic zone (FEZ Balti) in Moldova.

Production is slated to start this autumn at the new facility – which company’s third plant in the country – according to Seenews which in turn credits FEZ Balti.



The company started construction on the 27’500 square meter plant back in February last year and is planning to hire about 2’500 new employees to operate it. The size of the investment was reported to be EUR 31 million, the report continues.



The company is currently operating two manufacturing plants in Moldova – with the first established back in 2009 and the second in 2011 – and have some 3’000 employees working at the two plants.