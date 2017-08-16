© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

MicroCare names new manufacturing manager

MicroCare Corp. has promoted Mr. Luis Rodriguez to the post of Manufacturing Manager. He will be completely responsible for all the manufacturing processes at MicroCare,including the oversight of more than 30 employees including two supervisory personnel.

Previously, Mr. Rodriguez was a production supervisor at MicroCare, managing about a dozen individuals. Luis has been with MicroCare for eleven years. He started at MicroCare as a “line tech” filling aerosol products and has consistently excelled at every opportunity with which he has been challenged.



Mr. Rodriguez feels MicroCare is a company of growth and opportunity. “The environment here is a great atmosphere, almost like a family,” he said. “We’re growing so fast, and the company trusts us with such big responsibilities. We work together and we work hard, and when we complete something it's a proud accomplishment for all of us.”



Prior to MicroCare Mr. Rodriguez worked at Guidas Milk in New Britain and also at Laurel Land Design, a landscaping company in Burlington, CT.