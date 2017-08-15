© The Linde Group Electronics Production | August 15, 2017
Linde invests EUR 30 million in Malaysia
Linde Malaysia will invest EUR 30 million to expand its gas and liquid production capacities to meet growing customer demands in central Malaysia. The new air separation unit (ASU) will be integrated into Linde’s pipeline supply network of existing plants in Malaysia.
Linde will construct and commission a new gas and liquid producing air separation unit (ASU) at its site in Hicom Industrial Estate (Hicom). The new ASU will be integrated into the pipeline supply network of existing plants which Linde operates in Bukit Raja and Hicom. The investment will enable Linde to meet forecast growth in the central Malaysian region through the next decade. The expansion project is expected to be completed by 2018.
The facility will also form the cornerstone of a renewed and expanding oxygen supply scheme to leading Japanese glass manufacturer, Nippon Electric Glass Malaysia (NEGM).
“Producing innovative and high quality glass solutions demands that we maintain the strictest quality standards in our manufacturing processes and materials. For 20 years, Linde has supplied Nippon Electric Glass Malaysia with consistent and reliable gas solutions to fuel our manufacturing processes, growing together with us. We are delighted to be able to continue this relationship into the next decade.” said Mr Masaya Kubo, Managing Director, NEGM.
Mr Rob Hughes, Linde’s Regional Managing Director, South Asia and ASEAN said, “Asia continues to be a driver of realisable and profitable growth for Linde as industrial production in the region continues to grow. Malaysia is a key contributor to our growth strategy in Asia and our track record of steady investment of over EUR 230 million (MYR 1 billion) in the past two years underscores our commitment and optimism about Asia.”
Mr Connell Zhang, Managing Director for Linde Malaysia, said the growing demand for liquid products reflects a positive outlook in the Malaysian market. “There continues to be a healthy growth momentum and expansion activities across a variety of industries in the central region. Our latest investment further strengthens Linde’s position as a reliable and efficient provider of top quality industrial gases to NEGM and other customers in Malaysia.”
Available liquid product from this new investment will also serve the needs of customers from a variety of industries throughout central Malaysia, including electronics, healthcare, food and beverage, metallurgy and glass.
The expansion of Linde’s production capacity in Hicom is the latest in a series of Linde investments in Malaysia. Early last year, Linde announced plans to build an ASU in East Malaysia, expected to come online this year. Linde and Petronas Gas Berhad have also announced a joint venture to invest EUR 150 million to build an ASU at the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex. More recently, Linde launched Southeast Asia’s first automated cylinder filling plant in Banting, Malaysia which has a maximum annual filling capacity of over two million cylinders.
The facility will also form the cornerstone of a renewed and expanding oxygen supply scheme to leading Japanese glass manufacturer, Nippon Electric Glass Malaysia (NEGM).
“Producing innovative and high quality glass solutions demands that we maintain the strictest quality standards in our manufacturing processes and materials. For 20 years, Linde has supplied Nippon Electric Glass Malaysia with consistent and reliable gas solutions to fuel our manufacturing processes, growing together with us. We are delighted to be able to continue this relationship into the next decade.” said Mr Masaya Kubo, Managing Director, NEGM.
Mr Rob Hughes, Linde’s Regional Managing Director, South Asia and ASEAN said, “Asia continues to be a driver of realisable and profitable growth for Linde as industrial production in the region continues to grow. Malaysia is a key contributor to our growth strategy in Asia and our track record of steady investment of over EUR 230 million (MYR 1 billion) in the past two years underscores our commitment and optimism about Asia.”
Mr Connell Zhang, Managing Director for Linde Malaysia, said the growing demand for liquid products reflects a positive outlook in the Malaysian market. “There continues to be a healthy growth momentum and expansion activities across a variety of industries in the central region. Our latest investment further strengthens Linde’s position as a reliable and efficient provider of top quality industrial gases to NEGM and other customers in Malaysia.”
Available liquid product from this new investment will also serve the needs of customers from a variety of industries throughout central Malaysia, including electronics, healthcare, food and beverage, metallurgy and glass.
The expansion of Linde’s production capacity in Hicom is the latest in a series of Linde investments in Malaysia. Early last year, Linde announced plans to build an ASU in East Malaysia, expected to come online this year. Linde and Petronas Gas Berhad have also announced a joint venture to invest EUR 150 million to build an ASU at the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex. More recently, Linde launched Southeast Asia’s first automated cylinder filling plant in Banting, Malaysia which has a maximum annual filling capacity of over two million cylinders.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments