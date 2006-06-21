Electronics Production | June 21, 2006
Sanmina-SCI opens new Enclosure Plant
Sanmina-SCI opens New Enclosures Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexico President Vicente Fox Quesada Participates at Inauguration Ceremony.
Sanmina-SCI Corporation, a global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company, today announced the grand opening of a new 347,000 square-foot enclosures facility in Guadalajara, Mexico. The completion of this facility expands Sanmina-SCI's enclosure manufacturing capacity to more than 500,000 square feet, making it the largest enclosure manufacturing operation in North America. Sanmina-SCI is currently the largest exporter in the state of Jalisco.
The President of Mexico, Vicente Fox Quesada, was present today at Sanmina-SCI's inauguration ceremony. President Fox was in attendance to honor Sanmina-SCI for its dedication to equal opportunity employment programs in Mexico and to recognize the significant impact Sanmina-SCI has had on the local economy.
"We are very excited to open this new state-of-the-art enclosures facility in Guadalajara, Mexico, further expanding Sanmina-SCI's Enclosure Systems Division's world-class manufacturing infrastructure and capabilities," stated Hossein Saadat, Executive Vice President, Enclosure Systems Division for Sanmina-SCI. "The enclosure expansion allows us to meet the growing needs of our customers who want to manufacture their products in this strategic region. Customers benefit from lower-cost manufacturing and shortened lead times, plus a comprehensive range of enclosure product development, manufacturing and distribution services with our new facility."
"Our OEM customers have embraced Guadalajara, Mexico, as a key manufacturing location that provides a world-class engineering, manufacturing, testing and logistics infrastructure that ensures stringent time-to-market requirements are met," said Marco Gonzalez, Senior Vice President, Mexico Operations for Sanmina-SCI. "With more than 2-million square feet of total capacity in Mexico, Sanmina-SCI has emerged as both the largest exporter and largest EMS provider in the state of Jalisco, combining a highly skilled technical workforce with state-of-the-art operations. Today, Sanmina-SCI Guadalajara builds more than 3,500 different products throughout our entire campus, and our expanded 347,000 square-foot enclosures facility is a testament to the growth in Mexico and the trend to transfer products to this region."
Sanmina-SCI expects to hire another 600 associates by the end of 2006. The first phase of development, consisting of approximately 347,000 square feet, is now complete.
Sanmina-SCI has more than 18 years of manufacturing experience in Guadalajara, Mexico, offering a complete array of services that include New Product Introduction (NPI), complete system-level build-to-order (BTO) and configure-to-order (CTO) manufacturing support, backplane and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, high-volume manufacturing, enclosures manufacturing and assembly, logistics and distribution, and post-manufacturing repair/warranty solutions.
