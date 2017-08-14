© Orbotech

Orbotech wins USD 40 million in orders

Orbotech has received orders totalling approximately USD 40 million from TFT LCD panel maker, CEC Panda LCD Technology for phase one of CEC Panda’s new Gen 8.6 fab in Chengdu (China).

The orders are for a range of Orbotech’s flat panel display (FPD) inspection, testing and repair solutions, including Orbotech Quantum, Orbotech ArrayChecker and Orbotech ProcessSaver, with deliveries expected to begin during the third quarter of 2017. CEC Panda has indicated that it expects to reach a maximum capacity of 60'000 glasses per month in phase one of mass production.



“Our high-performance inspection, testing and repair solutions were first selected by CEC Panda when they were ramping up production about three years ago,” commented Mr. Edu Meytal, President of Orbotech Pacific Display. “We are very excited to partner once again with CEC Panda to provide this significant support for its new Gen 8.6 fab.”