© aspocomp PCB | August 14, 2017
Aspocomp with net sales increase in 2Q/2017
“Sales growth continued in the second quarter. Net sales amounted to EUR 5.6 million (EUR 5.3 million 4-6/2016), representing a year-on-year increase of EUR 0.3 million or 5 percent", CEO Mikko Montonen states.
Growth in net sales was driven largely by volume production in the second quarter, a year-on-year increase of approximately 55 percent. Similarly, deliveries of own production decreased slightly due to the timing of customer product development projects. The strongest growth in the second quarter was generated by industrial electronics and automotive products. PCBs supplied to the security and defense industry as well as for use in semiconductor component testing were also on the rise. In telecommunication infrastructure, demand fell slightly.
First-half growth increased to 19 percent, with sales value of EUR 11.3 million (EUR 9.5 million 1-6/2016). Cash flow remained strong as the amount of tied-up working capital decreased and in the first half of the year amounted to EUR 1.1 million (EUR -0.2 million).
Second-quarter operating result amounted to EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.2 million 4-6/2016). The operating result was particularly affected by fluctuations in demand in own production and by higher-than-usual maintenance costs in June. First-half operating result rose to EUR 0.3 million (EUR -0.3 million 1-6/2016).
Customer acquisition continued to be positive in the first part of the year. The company has received several valuation orders and supplier approvals from new major customer.
The company's order book increased by 9 percent from the previous quarter and was at the same level of EUR 2.4 million as a year earlier. The order book is expected to support the positive trend in net sales and operating profit during the rest of the year", Mr Montonen continued.
Key figures 4-6/2017 in brief
First-half growth increased to 19 percent, with sales value of EUR 11.3 million (EUR 9.5 million 1-6/2016). Cash flow remained strong as the amount of tied-up working capital decreased and in the first half of the year amounted to EUR 1.1 million (EUR -0.2 million).
Second-quarter operating result amounted to EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.2 million 4-6/2016). The operating result was particularly affected by fluctuations in demand in own production and by higher-than-usual maintenance costs in June. First-half operating result rose to EUR 0.3 million (EUR -0.3 million 1-6/2016).
Customer acquisition continued to be positive in the first part of the year. The company has received several valuation orders and supplier approvals from new major customer.
The company's order book increased by 9 percent from the previous quarter and was at the same level of EUR 2.4 million as a year earlier. The order book is expected to support the positive trend in net sales and operating profit during the rest of the year", Mr Montonen continued.
Key figures 4-6/2017 in brief
- Net sales: EUR 5.6 million (EUR 5.3 million 4-6/2016)
- Operating result before depreciation (EBITDA): EUR 0.3 million (0.4)
- Operating result: EUR 0.1 million (0.2)
- Earnings per share (EPS): EUR 0.01 (0.02)
- The five largest customers accounted for 51 percent of net sales (52% 4-6/2016). In geographical terms, 96 percent of net sales were generated in Europe (92%), 1 percent in Asia (6%) and 3 percent in North America (2%).
- Net sales: EUR 11.3 million (EUR 9.5 million 1-6/2016)
- EBITDA: EUR 0.8 million (0.2)
- Operating result: EUR 0.3 million (-0.3)
- Earnings per share (EPS): EUR 0.04 (-0.05)
- Operational cash flow: EUR 1.1 million (-0.2)
- Order book at the end of period: EUR 2.4 million (2.4)
- The five largest customers accounted for 51 percent of net sales (50% 1-6/2016). In geographical terms, 97 percent of net sales were generated in Europe (90%), 1 percent in Asia (6%) and 2 percent in North America (4%).
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments