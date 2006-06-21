Micronic receives order on Omega6080

Micronic Laser Systems AB said today it has received an order for an Omega6080 laser pattern generator from a customer in Asia.

"A large share of the semiconductor industry's photomasks are produced with an aging fleet of e-beam and laser pattern generators that now requires replacement of modern cost effective pattern generators," said Sven Lofquist, president and CEO of Micronic. "This order shows that Micronic's systems are well in line with the needs for this replacement market."