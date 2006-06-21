Flextronics takes over Czech Lego operations

Danish-based toy maker Lego Systems is transferring most of its production of electronic toys to Flextronics plants in Eastern Europe and Mexico. Flextronics will also take over a plant from Lego in Czech Republic.

Flextronics will take over operations at the Lego factory in the Czech Republic in the beginning of August. Lego plans to gradually shift production of products to Flextronics' plants in Eastern Europe over the next three years, affecting up to 900 of the 1200 current production jobs in Denmark.



Lego also plans to lay off more than 44 percent of its US work force by early next year, and will close its US packaging operation in Enfield, subcontracting all warehousing, packaging, and distribution work to Flextronics.



All of the warehousing and packing work now done in Enfield will be outsourced to Flextronics, which will handle the work at its plant in Juarez, Mexico.