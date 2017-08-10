© wrangler dreamstime.com Analysis | August 10, 2017
LCD TV panel market see steeper price decline in August
Prices of LCD TV panels of all sizes have started to soften from June and are now on a noticeable downward trend in August, according to the latest report from WitsView, a division of TrendForce.
Size segments that are seeing significant price decline include the 65- and the 55-inch as well as the mid-size panels ranging from the 40- to the 43-inch.
WitsView’s analysis finds that the panel market at the end of July generally anticipated falling quotes, though there was no consensus on the size of the decline. On the other hand, the panel industry’s overall production capacity is expanding rapidly this third quarter, and the fourth-quarter panel demand outlook is still very uncertain. Most panel buyers therefore are entering the upcoming procurement negotiations with the expectation of a dramatic downward price correction.
Earlier in the second quarter, panel makers were able to keep prices high despite noises in negotiations because buyers are varied in terms of their bargaining power. Furthermore, panel makers offered market development subsidies to some of their clients as an alternative to lowering prices. This practice allows suppliers to maintain an appearance of high prices while helping to reduce the cost pressure on their clients. The subsidies also induce clients to place larger orders and extend their partnerships with the suppliers.
However, attempts to ease price decline with this type of inducements have become less effective going into the third quarter as the market now favors buyers on the whole. Hence, panel quotes are likely to fall by wider margins in the near future.
Also, some panel makers in their attempts to secure future demand are offering special deals to TV brands for the Black Friday sales. These deals are boosting panel buyers’ confidence and strengthening their positions in procurement negotiations. Though some buyers might have an exaggerated view of the Black Friday deals, this kind of news is now reinforcing TV brands’ expectation of steeper price drops.
WitsView’s forecasts of TV panel prices for August show noticeable drops for various size segments compared with July: the 65-inch by 5~7%, the 55-inch by 4~6%, the 49- to 50-inch range by 4~5%, the 40- to 43-inch range by 4~6% and the 32-inch by 2~3%.
As for the LCD monitor panels, demand has rebounded by a small margin going into August due to seasonal stock-up activities, but their quotes are not firm due to the influence from TV panel market. WitsView’s monitor panel price forecast for August indicates that the mainstream size segments will see a drop of USD 1~1.5 on average compared with the prior month. In the LCD notebook panel market, demand in August is going to be supported by the stock-up demand ahead of the back-to-school season and will be relatively stable versus the prior month. Prices of TN notebook panels are projected to dip slightly by USD 0.1~0.2 on average in August compared with July, while prices of IPS notebook panels are projected to fall by USD 0.2~0.3.
WitsView’s analysis finds that the panel market at the end of July generally anticipated falling quotes, though there was no consensus on the size of the decline. On the other hand, the panel industry’s overall production capacity is expanding rapidly this third quarter, and the fourth-quarter panel demand outlook is still very uncertain. Most panel buyers therefore are entering the upcoming procurement negotiations with the expectation of a dramatic downward price correction.
Earlier in the second quarter, panel makers were able to keep prices high despite noises in negotiations because buyers are varied in terms of their bargaining power. Furthermore, panel makers offered market development subsidies to some of their clients as an alternative to lowering prices. This practice allows suppliers to maintain an appearance of high prices while helping to reduce the cost pressure on their clients. The subsidies also induce clients to place larger orders and extend their partnerships with the suppliers.
However, attempts to ease price decline with this type of inducements have become less effective going into the third quarter as the market now favors buyers on the whole. Hence, panel quotes are likely to fall by wider margins in the near future.
Also, some panel makers in their attempts to secure future demand are offering special deals to TV brands for the Black Friday sales. These deals are boosting panel buyers’ confidence and strengthening their positions in procurement negotiations. Though some buyers might have an exaggerated view of the Black Friday deals, this kind of news is now reinforcing TV brands’ expectation of steeper price drops.
WitsView’s forecasts of TV panel prices for August show noticeable drops for various size segments compared with July: the 65-inch by 5~7%, the 55-inch by 4~6%, the 49- to 50-inch range by 4~5%, the 40- to 43-inch range by 4~6% and the 32-inch by 2~3%.
As for the LCD monitor panels, demand has rebounded by a small margin going into August due to seasonal stock-up activities, but their quotes are not firm due to the influence from TV panel market. WitsView’s monitor panel price forecast for August indicates that the mainstream size segments will see a drop of USD 1~1.5 on average compared with the prior month. In the LCD notebook panel market, demand in August is going to be supported by the stock-up demand ahead of the back-to-school season and will be relatively stable versus the prior month. Prices of TN notebook panels are projected to dip slightly by USD 0.1~0.2 on average in August compared with July, while prices of IPS notebook panels are projected to fall by USD 0.2~0.3.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments