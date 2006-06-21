Apple to audit Foxconn

Apple Computer is investigating reports of sub-standard working conditions at Foxconn's iPod manufacturing site in China that were mentioned in a British news paper article last week.

Apple Computer will conduct an audit of the working and living conditions at Foxconn's plant in China that manufactures the iPod. This step is taken since the article in British paper "Mail on Sunday" was published last week. Apple will interview employees and managers to insure adherence to Apple's supplier code of conduct, Reuters report.