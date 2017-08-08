© Milrem

Milrem looking to expand production to the US

The Estonian defense solutions provider Milrem is looking to expand the production of their unmanned ground vehicle to the US.

“Milrem has been looking for potential manufacturing partners in the US for some time now. Since our first-of-its-kind unmanned ground vehicle Titan has been accepted to Phase I of the US Army’s testing program SMET the activities have been accelerated,” explained Kuldar Vaarsi, CEO of Milrem.



The Titan is a joint product with QinetiQ North America (QNA) wich features the modular hybrid unmanned ground vehicle THeMIS from Milrem and the Tactical Robot Controller (TRC) and Robotic Appliqué Kit (RAK) from QNA.



The Titan is intended to provide support for dismounted troops; however since it has a modular design the vehicle can be used to carry different remote weapon stations equipped with small and large caliber weapons. Milrem has already integrated such systems from Kongsberg, FNHerstal, Aselsan and ST Kinetics.



The vehicle can also serve as an explosive ordinance detection and disposal unit, nest for tethered or non-tethered UAVs etc. Such systems have already been developed together with Raytheon UK and being developed with several Estonian UAV manufacturers.



“The need to support warfighters with smart unmanned systems is increasing. Milrem’s UGV may be used on the battlefield in various roles while keeping life cycle management and logistics costs to a minimum,” added Kuldar Vaarsi.