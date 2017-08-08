© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | August 08, 2017
Prices of LED light bulbs fell in July
LEDinside, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global average sales prices (ASP) of LED light bulbs fell in July compared with the prior month. The global ASP of 40-watt equivalent products dropped by 0.9 percent to USD 6.5, while the global ASP of 60-watt equivalent products dropped by 2.8 percent to USD 7.8.
“The U.S., Europe and Japan saw noticeable price decline because of the arrivals of new low-priced products and aggressive pricing by vendors,” said LEDinside analyst Allen Yu. “China, on the other hand, experienced the opposite trend as prices of products from international brands bounced back.”
Prices were stable in China’s lighting LED package market in July. Even though the capacity expansion efforts by LED chip suppliers are starting to have an effect on the market entering the third quarter, package prices have remained steady due to high demand. Currently, the most sought-after package on the market is 2835 LEDs. However, prices of 2835 products are unlikely to drop further as they are already near the bottom. In fact, the price trend of 2835 LEDs has shown stability over the past several months. Some international suppliers raised prices slightly for their mid-power 3030 LEDs in July. However, prices of 3030 LEDs of one watt and above were generally stable.
