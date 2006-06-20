Incap makes heavy equipment investment

Finland based EMS-provider Incap has acquired two new SMD assembly line. The lines include a paste printing machine, two Siemens component placement machines, a solder reflow oven and automatic optical inspection (AOI) device.

The assembly lines represent the latest technology in the industry and one line has the capacity to assemble as many as 80,000 components per hour. The lines are further able to handle even the smallest 01005-components.



One of the assembly lines will be set up in the new factory in Kuressaare, Estonia where it will launch production in July. The investment will be a means for raising the unit's technology and capacity to a level that corresponds with demand.



The other line will be installed in the Vuokatti unit where it will supplement specialist equipment for prototype fabrication and production ramp-up. The new line will be used for preproduction and subsequent volume manufacturing, such as for customers in the telecommunications sector. The line will be installed in Vuokatti in September.



The overall value of the investment comes to around EUR 2.3 million.