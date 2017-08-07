© fresenius

Fresenius to acquire NxStage

Fresenius Medical Care has signed an agreement to acquire NxStage Medical, Inc., (NxStage), a U.S.-based medical technology and services company.

NxStage, which just like Fresenius Medical Care North America, has its headquarters in the Boston, Massachusetts area, was founded in 1998 and has approximately 3'400 employees. It develops, produces and markets a portfolio of medical devices for use in home dialysis and in the critical care setting. In 2016, NxStage delivered USD 366 million in revenue.



Fresenius Medical Care intends to acquire all outstanding shares of NxStage through a merger for USD 30.00 per common share, thus the transaction would be valued at approximately USD 2.0 billion. The merger, which has been approved by NxStage’s board, is subject to approval of NxStage stockholders, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Fresenius Medical Care currently expects the closing to occur in 2018.



“The acquisition supports our 2020 strategic initiative of driving growth in the core business with innovation, better clinical outcomes through Care Coordination and improving the patient experience,” said Rice Powell, Chairman and CEO of Fresenius Medical Care. “Combining our two companies would strengthen and diversify our business in the U.S. and help meet the evolving needs of our patients.”



“The combination of Fresenius Medical Care’s industry leadership with NxStage’s innovative products and employees has the potential to significantly advance the standard of care for patients around the world,” said Jeff Burbank, Founder and CEO of NxStage Medical, Inc. “Fresenius Medical Care would like us to continue doing what we do best, and a lot more of it. I strongly believe our opportunities would be greater working together for the benefit of patients, customers and shareholders.”