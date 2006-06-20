Sophisticated PCB manufacturing<br>equipment from Italy

SAT Electronic GmbH, known as a distributor of high-end equipment for the PCB production has expanded its product range.

In recent times, the Italian manufacturers of capital equipment achieved a great breakthrough and provide highly sophisticated system solutions. Italian manufacturers are now market leaders in automating industrial applications.



Piergiacomi Sud s.r.l. provides highly advanced drilling/punching and registration systems.



Seica Test solutions is market leader in fast and automized vertical and horizontal bare board testers especially in the assembly field.



As the systems are developed in Europe for the European market, they are especially suitable for the needs of European PCB manufacturers and perfectly adjusted to the prototyping and small series structure of the European PCB market.



Together with the excellent support SAT Electronic GmbH provides for its customers, we are looking forward to a successful implementation in the PCB market.