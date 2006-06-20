New generation of reconfigurable I/O Modules

GÖPEL has introduced the all-new SFX-6216 I/O module with VarioCore™ technology as next member of the revolutionary Boundary Scan hardware platform SCANFLEX.

SFX-6216 is a 16 channel voltage measurement module with application specific, in-system reconfigurable add-on resources based on the company's new VarioCore™ technology.



“Continuously changing fault phenomena in complex high-speed designs negatively impact the efficiency of static structural tests, requiring new approaches on part of the test equipment. With VarioCore™, we are pioneering dynamic structural tests based on synthetic test instrumentation”, explains Thomas Wenzel, GÖPEL electronic's managing director for Boundary Scan Technology. “Just one year after its introduction on the market, the SCANFLEX® architecture gains new capabilities as a platform solution with this important innovation.”



The SFX-6216 can take bipolar voltage measurements on up to 16 different points in conjunction with JTAG/Boundary Scan operations. It can be freely combined with all SCANFLEX® TAP transceivers and all SCANFLEX® controllers based on PCI, PXI, PXI Express, USB, FireWire, or LAN. Standard features such as programmable range selection, external triggering, and VarioCore™ ensure the module's universal use, e.g. for the test of DC/DC converter, digital/analog converter, or digital potentiometer functionality. The ability to reconfigure the integrated module resources also allows the implementation of complex dynamic sample and storage functions, which can run autonomously. This open scalability of the module's performance enables fault coverage improvements for Boundary Scan test systems.



SFX-6216 is fully supported in the industry leading Boundary Scan software suite SYSTEM CASCON™ starting with version 4.3. Module programming and test program handling of analog/digital data is provided on basis of CASLAN commands. CASLAN is today's most powerful Boundary Scan programming language with several hundred commands, supporting IEEE-Std.1149.1, IEEE-Std.1149.4, IEEE-Std.1149.6, IEEE-Std.1532, and JESD71, as well as mixed signal operations. By simultaneously using multiple SFX-6216 modules, the channel number can be expanded as needed. The modules are automatically identified by software's AutoDetect feature.

SYSTEM CASCON™ also manages the handling of diverse VarioCore™ module configurations, whereby the user controls which configuration is used and when it is activated for a specific application.