Electronics Production | June 20, 2006
ST names new VPs for<br>Asia & Emerging Markets
STMicroelectronics today announced the appointment of two new Corporate Vice Presidents, Francois Guibert for Asia Pacific and Thierry Tingaud for the Emerging Markets region.
Francois Guibert, currently Corporate Vice President and General Manager of ST's Emerging Markets Region, will be appointed to the position of Corporate Vice President, CEO Asia Pacific region, effective October 1, 2006. Guibert's appointment follows the decision of Jean-Claude Marquet, the current Corporate Vice President of ST Asia Pacific, to retire in October 2006, after successfully managing the subsidiary since 1995.
"The Asia-Pacific economies and the emerging markets around the world rank among the fastest growing regions within the global electronics industry. I count on Francois and Thierry to continue our leading position, expand our presence and increase our influence in parts of the world that have strategic importance for our future success," commented Alain Dutheil, Chief Operating Officer of STMicroelectronics. "I would also like to use this opportunity to praise Jean-Claude Marquet for his long-standing commitment and invaluable contribution to the success of the Company."
ST's Emerging Markets region covers a number of booming economies on four continents, including the growing giants of tomorrow - Brazil, India, and Russia. As a broad-range microelectronics supplier and complete system-solutions provider with a strong culture of cooperation and a long history of geographic diversification, ST works effectively to serve and stimulate the growth of electronics across all industries in the emerging economies, in accordance with specific local characteristics. In 2005, the Company's sales in the Emerging Markets region were approximately 600 million dollars.
Since it started its operations in the Asia Pacific region 37 years ago, ST has grown to be a major player in serving the fastest-growing regional semiconductor market in the world. The Company has built a strong integrated presence all across the region and fueled the growth of domestic sales and business with key local players, most notably in consumer, communications, and automotive sectors. According to the latest market reports, ST was ranked the fourth largest semiconductor company in the Asia Pacific region, based on 2005 sales of approximately $4.1 billion. The Company's sales in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Greater China, were approximately $1.8 billion in 2005.
